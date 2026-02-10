TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.72 and last traded at $59.9140, with a volume of 178963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $583,732,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.