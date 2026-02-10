Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) vs. Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Tantech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Cabot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Tantech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cabot and Tantech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot 1 4 1 0 2.00 Tantech 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Cabot presently has a consensus price target of $73.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Cabot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cabot is more favorable than Tantech.

This table compares Cabot and Tantech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot $3.71 billion 1.05 $331.00 million $5.71 13.06 Tantech $42.94 million 0.00 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than Tantech.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot 8.62% 22.82% 10.07% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cabot has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot beats Tantech on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions. The company also provides specialty carbons for use in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays; conductive additives and fumed alumina used in lead acid and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; and fumed alumina for use in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries. In addition, it offers aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle to use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products that are used in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; and inkjet colorants for inkjet printing applications. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Tantech

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging. It provides pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct for use in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications; and trades in charcoal products. Further, the company develops and sells electric buses, electric logistics cars, and specialty electric vehicles, such as brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. It is also involved in the biodegradable packaging and supply chain businesses, as well as provides commercial factoring services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.