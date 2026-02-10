Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.1150, with a volume of 374931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,120,000 after purchasing an additional 692,404 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $351,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda’s main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

