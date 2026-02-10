Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.94.

TTWO opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $188.56 and a twelve month high of $264.79.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,270.92. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,770.91. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010 shares of company stock worth $242,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $10,948,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 534,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,757,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $731,047,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

