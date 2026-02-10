Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $364.76 and last traded at $362.01. Approximately 14,489,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 15,171,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

