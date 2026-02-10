Tagger (TAG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.85 Million

Tagger (TAG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Tagger has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tagger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tagger has a total market cap of $31.85 million and $4.11 million worth of Tagger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tagger Token Profile

Tagger’s genesis date was December 26th, 2024. Tagger’s total supply is 405,380,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,380,800,000 tokens. The official website for Tagger is www.tagger.pro. Tagger’s official Twitter account is @taggerai.

Tagger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tagger (TAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tagger has a current supply of 405,380,800,000 with 108,404,572,594 in circulation. The last known price of Tagger is 0.00030386 USD and is up 7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $4,394,506.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tagger.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tagger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tagger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tagger using one of the exchanges listed above.

