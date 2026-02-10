TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) & Unilever (NYSE:UL) Critical Review

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Unilever and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever 2 4 3 0 2.11 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

Unilever currently has a consensus price target of $65.55, suggesting a potential downside of 8.13%. Given Unilever’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Unilever is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever N/A N/A N/A TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unilever and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Unilever and TAAT Global Alternatives”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever $65.76 billion 2.37 $6.22 billion N/A N/A TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.00 -$8.24 million ($0.27) -0.02

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Unilever shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Unilever shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Unilever has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unilever beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower; deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. The Home Care segment is involved in the sale of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and fabric enhancers, and home and hygiene products. The Nutrition segment provides dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; sells scratch cooking aids consist of soups, bouillons, and seasonings; plant-based meat; beverages; and functional nutrition products, including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. The Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. The company provides its products under the AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Cif, Clear, Closeup, Comfort, Cornetto, Dermalogica, Domestos, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Magnum, Nutrafol, OMO, Paula's Choice, Pepsodent, Pond's, Rexona, Rexona, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf, TRESemmé, Vaseline, Wall's, Breyers, and Yasso brand names. Unilever PLC was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

