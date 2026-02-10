T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,552,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1%

TMUS stock opened at $197.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.48. The company has a market capitalization of $221.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

