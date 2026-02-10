Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $85.61, with a volume of 5761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.5750.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $443.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Swisscom AG is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom’s origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

