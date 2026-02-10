SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $365.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

