SVB Wealth LLC Sells 27,754 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,754 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 17,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,840. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $169,503.34. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 201,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,097.96. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,498 shares of company stock worth $1,126,515. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

