SVB Wealth LLC Sells 20,399 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 51,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 173,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $132.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $119.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

