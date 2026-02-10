SVB Wealth LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,936 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 71,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

