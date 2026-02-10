Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 46834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Sumitomo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSUMY

Sumitomo Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.20). Sumitomo had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.56%.The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSUMY) is a global integrated trading and investment company headquartered in Japan. As one of the country’s major sogo shosha (general trading firms), Sumitomo operates a diversified business portfolio that spans trading, project development, equity investments and provision of services to industrial and consumer markets. The company acts as a commercial intermediary and strategic investor, linking producers, manufacturers and end users across international supply chains.

Sumitomo’s business activities cover a wide range of sectors, including metal products and mining, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure and real estate, energy and chemical products, electronics and digital solutions, and consumer goods and food.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.