Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 2360897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $14,018,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 785,443 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 709,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 609,212 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $8,188,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,555,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG) is a Tokyo-based financial holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries. Established in 2002 as a holding company for the Sumitomo Mitsui banking operations, SMFG’s core banking business is conducted primarily through its main operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), alongside other affiliates covering trust banking, securities, leasing and consumer finance.

The group’s product and service mix spans corporate and commercial banking, retail deposit and loan services, trade and project finance, cash management, syndicated lending, foreign exchange and treasury services, and capital markets and investment banking activities through its securities arm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.