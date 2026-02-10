SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Releases Earnings Results

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SUMCO had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.60%.

SUMCO Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of SUMCO stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. 6,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 227.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. SUMCO has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SUMCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SUMCO presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SUMCO Company Profile

SUMCO Corporation (OTCMKTS: SUOPY) is a premier global supplier of silicon wafers, a foundational material used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in producing single-crystal silicon wafers in diameters ranging from 150 mm to 300 mm, serving high-performance applications in memory, logic, power devices and discrete components. In addition to its core wafer business, SUMCO offers epitaxial wafers and specialty silicon products designed to meet the exacting requirements of next-generation semiconductor nodes and power electronics.

Founded in 1975 as a spin-off from Mitsubishi Silicon, SUMCO has grown through strategic investments in research and development to advance wafer quality, diameter scaling and defect reduction.

