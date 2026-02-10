Story (IP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $294.23 Million

Story (IP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Story has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Story coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges. Story has a market capitalization of $294.23 million and $63.62 million worth of Story was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Story

Story launched on February 12th, 2025. Story’s total supply is 1,023,735,253 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official message board for Story is www.story.foundation/blog. Story’s official Twitter account is @storyprotocol. The official website for Story is www.story.foundation.

Story Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Story (IP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Story has a current supply of 1,023,728,179 with 350,201,092 in circulation. The last known price of Story is 1.20086654 USD and is down -8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $69,879,612.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.story.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Story directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Story should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Story using one of the exchanges listed above.

