Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Put Options (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,997 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 1,764 put options.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,061 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $72,117.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,308.60. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $187,126. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Long-term efficacy data for Ultragenyx’s gene therapy in two Sanfilippo studies could support the company’s pipeline value and future revenue prospects. Ultragenyx’s Gene Therapy Shows Long-Term Efficacy in Two Sanfilippo Studies

Long-term efficacy data for Ultragenyx’s gene therapy in two Sanfilippo studies could support the company’s pipeline value and future revenue prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Quant/market-flow reports flagged Ultragenyx as lagging relative to other names, which may contribute to short-term underperformance unrelated to fundamentals. Quant snapshot: Manulife, KBC, Ambev lead strong buys as Ultragenyx, Atomera lag

Quant/market-flow reports flagged Ultragenyx as lagging relative to other names, which may contribute to short-term underperformance unrelated to fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting clients for securities class actions alleging misconduct covering August 3, 2023–December 26, 2025; firms (Berger Montague, Robbins Geller, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, DJS, Schall, Bronstein and others) are seeking lead plaintiffs and reminding investors of an April 6, 2026 deadline — increasing legal overhang and potential future costs/settlements. STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Pending Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,720. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

