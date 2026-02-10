State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 380,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NU by 5.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NU during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NU by 8.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of NU by 17.2% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Santander raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.