Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Staked USD0 token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Staked USD0 has a total market capitalization of $291.80 and approximately $98.99 thousand worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Staked USD0 has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked USD0 Token Profile

Staked USD0’s genesis date was May 24th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 524,459,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. The official message board for Staked USD0 is usual.money/blog. Staked USD0’s official website is usual.money. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney.

Buying and Selling Staked USD0

According to CryptoCompare, “Bond USD0 (bUSD0) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bond USD0 has a current supply of 524,459,771.03517936. The last known price of Bond USD0 is 0.95420753 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked USD0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked USD0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

