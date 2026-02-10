Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,955 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Evercore lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,965.60. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,773.28. The trade was a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

