Spire Inc. $SR Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Spire worth $44,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 212,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Spire by 21.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 18.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Bank of America upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.36.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

About Spire

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

