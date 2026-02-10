SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.07 and last traded at $146.49, with a volume of 2216930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.41.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 360.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

