SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.07 and last traded at $146.49, with a volume of 2216930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.41.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S.-flagged vessels were warned to stay away from Iran, and a weaker dollar has added support to oil prices — an environment that typically benefits E&P producers in XOP. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Gains Ground As U.S. – Flagged Vessels Are Told To Stay Away From Iran
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts warn the physical crude market looks tighter than paper markets suggest and that Iran-related tail risks may be underpriced — upside risk for WTI/Brent and E&P cashflows. Oil Price News: Tight Physical Market & Underpriced Iran Risk
- Positive Sentiment: OPEC output slipped in January due to lower supply from Nigeria and Libya — lower OPEC flows support near-term price strength that benefits E&P margins. OPEC oil output falls in January on lower supply from Nigeria and Libya, Reuters survey finds
- Positive Sentiment: Indian refiners are reportedly avoiding Russian oil purchases to help advance a U.S. trade deal — reduced Russian offtake by big buyers could tighten very-short-term seaborne supply. Indian refiners avoid Russian oil in push for US trade deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Shipping data show Russian tankers increasingly list Singapore as the destination amid sanctions and flow shifts to China — signals of trade routing changes; could affect logistics and regional pricing but the net market impact is mixed. Russian oil tankers list Singapore as destination amid sanctions and shift to China, LSEG data shows
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and weekly outlooks emphasize Iran talks, inventory data, and range-bound WTI/Brent — these narratives keep volatility possible but don’t deliver a clear directional shock. Oil News: Weekly Oil Outlook—Geopolitical Risk Sets Tone for Crude Oil Futures
- Negative Sentiment: Venezuela has boosted output in the Orinoco Belt toward ~1m bpd after reversing earlier cuts — higher Venezuelan supply could relieve some tightness and cap upside for oil prices. Exclusive: Venezuela boosts oil output in Orinoco Belt, country’s production approaches 1 million bpd, sources say
- Negative Sentiment: Oil fell after a round of U.S.–Iran talks eased immediate conflict fears, prompting position adjustments that pressured prices — a reminder geopolitical risk can quickly reprice. Oil drops more than 1% as concerns about possible US-Iran conflict ease
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
