SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Standpoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 922,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.3% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.