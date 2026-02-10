SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

