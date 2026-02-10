Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $79.07 million and approximately $3.19 thousand worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000074 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00381068 USD and is up 15.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,973.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.