Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,381.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,381.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,350 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

About Smith & Nephew

LON SN opened at GBX 1,267 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,295.62. The company has a market capitalization of £13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22.

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.