SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 19371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.5850.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get SMC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMCAY

SMC Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. SMC had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 19.72%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.