Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF $IXG

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

IXG opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

