Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $533,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

