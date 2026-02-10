Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 16,064 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3,650.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

