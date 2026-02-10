Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 594 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 77.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $962.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $583.55 and a 52 week high of $971.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $830.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.30.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $918.93.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

