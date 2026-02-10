Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Releases Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$173.10 million for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.07%.
Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of SVM stock opened at C$14.63 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals
In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.84, for a total value of C$118,388.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,862.72. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on SVM
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.