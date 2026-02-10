Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Releases Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$173.10 million for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.07%.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$14.63 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.84, for a total value of C$118,388.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,862.72. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$13.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.