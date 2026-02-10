Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,518 shares, an increase of 15,022.9% from the January 15th total of 96 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 119,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Silicom Stock Performance

SILC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Silicom has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silicom had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicom by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,639,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicom presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silicom

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom’s solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.