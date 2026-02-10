Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Julie Castle Sells 750 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) Director Julie Castle sold 750 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $28,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,431 shares in the company, valued at $92,207.83. This trade represents a 23.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 2.6%

BSRR stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sierra Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 586,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $5,057,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) is a bank holding company headquartered in Porterville, California. The company operates through its banking subsidiary, offering a full suite of financial services to individual and commercial clients. With a community-focused approach, Sierra Bancorp emphasizes relationship banking and local market expertise.

Its core business activities include deposit-taking and lending. On the deposit side, Sierra Bancorp provides checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.