Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Expands By 23,441.3%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 591,357 shares, a growth of 23,441.3% from the January 15th total of 2,512 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,945,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CN Energy Group. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CN Energy Group. Trading Down 4.8%

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.40% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also engages in the generation and supply of biomass electricity; production of steam for heating; sale of minerals, stone, metal materials, construction materials, wood, chemical materials and products, rubber products, and paper products; management and conversion of forest and natural ecosystem; and forest acquisition, rights transfer, and nurturing, and timber harvesting and processing activities.

