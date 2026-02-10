S&CO Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $5,484,039.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,155.52. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.69, for a total value of $7,100,248.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,675,409.21. This represents a 19.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,072,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $520.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $320.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.86 and its 200 day moving average is $425.68.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

