S&CO Inc. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.0% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,571 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.61 and a 200 day moving average of $193.20. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,441,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,685,690.72. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,768 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.03, for a total value of $23,070,311.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 298,887 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,383.61. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,542 shares of company stock worth $49,910,995. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

