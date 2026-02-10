Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Holdings Lowered by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.51% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $359,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

