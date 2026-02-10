Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.57 and last traded at $50.4850, with a volume of 19005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

