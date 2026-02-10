Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 12506248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 111,479,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,065 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,592,000 after buying an additional 20,481,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,411,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,733,000 after buying an additional 488,836 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,525,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,710,000 after buying an additional 1,065,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,032,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,688,000 after buying an additional 487,889 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

