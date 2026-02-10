Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 602.67 and last traded at GBX 600.51, with a volume of 40668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 572.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 545.96. The company has a market cap of £564.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

