Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $340.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Apple stock opened at $274.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,898,088 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

