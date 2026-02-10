Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $540.14 and last traded at $541.64. Approximately 15,608,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 19,429,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $583.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sandisk from $490.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.

Sandisk Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.71 and its 200 day moving average is $204.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 138 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

