Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Insider Sells £105,452.13 in Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Parris sold 1,506,459 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7, for a total value of £105,452.13.

Richard Parris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Richard Parris sold 187,000 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660, for a total transaction of £1,234,200.

Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNT opened at GBX 6.75 on Tuesday. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 19.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.36.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group ( LON:SNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX (2.66) EPS for the quarter. Sabien Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 141.37% and a negative net margin of 76.65%.

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.

