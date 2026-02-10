Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $46.1240, with a volume of 219400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $6,946,247.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,553 shares in the company, valued at $672,966.33. This represents a 91.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 65.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

