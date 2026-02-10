Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $305.0820 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

NYSE:RSI opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $22.65.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,052,477.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 663,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,245.42. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 289,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,656.08. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 919,421 shares of company stock worth $17,044,879. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after buying an additional 80,471 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,436,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 64,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,436,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,127,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 683,486 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

