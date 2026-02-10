Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $385.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $273.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.15.

AMAT stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $330.24. 1,558,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $344.60. The stock has a market cap of $262.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,858,543,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,877,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 617.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,129,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,869,170,000 after buying an additional 7,856,576 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,320,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,564,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,483,183,000 after buying an additional 5,700,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

