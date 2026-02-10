Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.54 and last traded at $175.0590, with a volume of 51781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $245.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.20.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.83%.Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank Of Canada

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,628,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,529,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,142 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,812,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,220,000 after purchasing an additional 296,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,472,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,741,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,773,000 after buying an additional 882,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canerector Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 20,412.0% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 13,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,188,000 after buying an additional 13,267,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

Further Reading

