Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases Shares of 5,148 Schwab Government Money Market ETF $SGVT

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SGVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned 0.16% of Schwab Government Money Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGVT. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Government Money Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Government Money Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Uptick Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Government Money Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Government Money Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGVT opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. Schwab Government Money Market ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51.

SGVT is an actively managed government money market ETF that invests in U.S. Treasury bills, government agency securities, and fully collateralized repurchase agreements. It aims for current income consistent with capital preservation and maintains liquidity, with a NAV that fluctuates based on underlying market values.

